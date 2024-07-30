Another Georgian Fighter Killed in Ukraine

Another Georgian citizen, Bondo Gagnidze, 47, was killed in the fighting in Ukraine on July 30. He was killed during the mass storm of the occupiers in the Luhansk province of Ukraine. Another Georgian soldier from the 67th brigade was wounded. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia confirmed the information to Civil.ge.

Bondo Gagnidze. Source: Bondo Gagnidze’s Facebook page

The latest casualty brings to 54 the unofficial number of Georgian citizens who have died fighting in Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24.

Also Read: