Source: Rand Corporation
News

Another Georgian Fighter Killed in Ukraine

Civil.ge Send an email 15/07/2024 - 11:59
Another Georgian citizen, Zurab Iashvili, was killed while fighting in Ukraine. He was wounded and taken to the military hospital in the Ukrainian city of Lviv, where he died. The information about his death was reported by his friend Vano Nadiradze on July 15.

Zurab Iashvili; Photo: Vano Nadiradze

The latest casualty brings to 53 the unofficial number of Georgian citizens who have died fighting in Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

