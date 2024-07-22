SSSG Summons Georgian Fighters in Ukraine

The Georgian State Security Service has summoned several of Georgian fighters in Ukraine for questioning as part of a classified investigation. Among those summoned and/or questioned before the court are Konstantine Jghamaia, Beso Bendeliani, Nadim Khmaladze, Vazha Tsetsadze and Lasha Chigladze. They demanded to be interrogated before a magistrate judge. Since the investigation is classified, the summoned and their lawyers are not allowed to disclose the details publicly.

According to Tornike Chikovani, Konstantin Jghamaia’s lawyer, the investigation of his client is being conducted under Article 315 of the Georgian Criminal Code on conspiracy or rebellion intended to change the constitutional order of Georgia through violence, and Article 18-323 on terrorism.

“The building [the SSSG building] in which they seem to periodically see some crazy dreams, they dream of rebellions, coups and so on, which is funny… Many patriotic citizens of Georgia have been fighting against Russian terrorism for more than 3 decades… I will answer the questions after being summoned before the judge, because I personally have no confidence in this agency,” Beso Bendeliani said.

Nadim Khmaladze has already been questioned in court. According to him, the questions concerned, among other things, his time in Ukraine and whether he had ever had connections with foreign intelligence services.

Earlier, Khmaladze attributed the investigation to his participation in the fight against the “terrorist state [Russia]” and activities against the “Russian government [Georgian government]”.

Before testifying, he recorded and uploaded a video on Facebook in which he claimed he had only been notified of the court appearance an hour beforehand.

More to follow…

