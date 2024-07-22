skip to content
Source: SSSG
News

SSSG Summons Georgian Fighters in Ukraine

Civil.ge Send an email 22/07/2024 - 18:32
1 minute read

The Georgian State Security Service has summoned several of Georgian fighters in Ukraine for questioning as part of a classified investigation. Among those summoned and/or questioned before the court are Konstantine Jghamaia, Beso Bendeliani, Nadim Khmaladze, Vazha Tsetsadze and Lasha Chigladze. They demanded to be interrogated before a magistrate judge. Since the investigation is classified, the summoned and their lawyers are not allowed to disclose the details publicly.

According to Tornike Chikovani, Konstantin Jghamaia’s lawyer, the investigation of his client is being conducted under Article 315 of the Georgian Criminal Code on conspiracy or rebellion intended to change the constitutional order of Georgia through violence, and Article 18-323 on terrorism.

“The building [the SSSG building] in which they seem to periodically see some crazy dreams, they dream of rebellions, coups and so on, which is funny… Many patriotic citizens of Georgia have been fighting against Russian terrorism for more than 3 decades… I will answer the questions after being summoned before the judge, because I personally have no confidence in this agency,” Beso Bendeliani said.

Nadim Khmaladze has already been questioned in court. According to him, the questions concerned, among other things, his time in Ukraine and whether he had ever had connections with foreign intelligence services.

Earlier, Khmaladze attributed the investigation to his participation in the fight against the “terrorist state [Russia]” and activities against the “Russian government [Georgian government]”.

Before testifying, he recorded and uploaded a video on Facebook in which he claimed he had only been notified of the court appearance an hour beforehand.

More to follow…

Also Read:

Tags
Civil.ge Send an email 22/07/2024 - 18:32
1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

‘Unprecedented’ Court Ruling Stops President’s Constitutional Decision to Appoint HCoJ Board Member

22/07/2024 - 18:50

Another Lawsuit by Opposition MPs Against Agents Law to be Submitted to Constitutional Court

22/07/2024 - 16:52

Russian Official Doesn’t Rule out Possible Help for GD to Remain in Power

22/07/2024 - 14:53

Georgian Border Control Allegedly Denies Critical Azerbaijani Journalist Departure to Turkey

19/07/2024 - 20:30
&copy Copyright: Civil Georgia 2024
Back to top button