News

Thailand Introduces Visa-free Regime for Georgian Citizens

Less than a minute

Starting July 15, 2024, Georgian citizens, along with citizens of 92 other countries, will be able to travel to Thailand without a visa for tourism, business or short-term work purposes, according to media reports. Previously, citizens of only 57 countries enjoyed visa-free travel to the country.

The Kingdom’s decision to extend the visa free regime to more countries comes as it seeks to boost its economy by attracting more foreign visitors. By June 2025, travelers will reportedly need an electronic travel authorization to take advantage of the visa waiver.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

