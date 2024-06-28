News
Another Georgian Fighter Killed in Ukraine
Another Georgian fighter, Amiran Zoidze, was killed while fighting in the vicinity of Avdiivka in Ukraine, Georgian Warriors-Special Unit Tbilisi, of which Zoidze was a member, reported on 28 June. The Georgian Foreign Ministry confirmed Zoidze’s death to Civil.ge.
The latest casualty brings to 52 the unofficial number of Georgian citizens who have died fighting in Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24.
