Another Georgian Fighter Killed in Ukraine

Another Georgian fighter, Amiran Zoidze, was killed while fighting in the vicinity of Avdiivka in Ukraine, Georgian Warriors-Special Unit Tbilisi, of which Zoidze was a member, reported on 28 June. The Georgian Foreign Ministry confirmed Zoidze’s death to Civil.ge.

Amiran Zoidze; Photo: Special unit Tbilisi/Facebook

The latest casualty brings to 52 the unofficial number of Georgian citizens who have died fighting in Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24.

