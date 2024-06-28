skip to content
Source: Rand Corporation
Another Georgian Fighter Killed in Ukraine

28/06/2024 - 14:43
0 Less than a minute

Another Georgian fighter, Amiran Zoidze, was killed while fighting in the vicinity of Avdiivka in Ukraine, Georgian Warriors-Special Unit Tbilisi, of which Zoidze was a member, reported on 28 June. The Georgian Foreign Ministry confirmed Zoidze’s death to Civil.ge.

Amiran Zoidze; Photo: Special unit Tbilisi/Facebook

The latest casualty brings to 52 the unofficial number of Georgian citizens who have died fighting in Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24.

