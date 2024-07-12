Georgia’s relations with Western partners have deteriorated considerably following the adoption of the much-criticized law that is likely to curb the right to association and the free press. The United States has been consistently criticizing the recent policies of the Georgian government and saying they bring the country away from its Euro-Atlantic path. The U.S. State Department has imposed visa restrictions on some officials and is also reviewing the bilateral projects, while the legislation to formalize the downturn in relations with Tbilisi is advancing through the U.S. Congress, just as Georgia readies for the crucial Parliamentary elections in October.

A visit of the U.S. Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, Uzra Zeya, comes at this crucial time. The Under Secretary spoke with government officials and engaged representatives of the opposition parties and civil society on democratic governance, anti-corruption, media freedom, freedom of expression, and the inclusion of marginalized and vulnerable groups.

Civil.ge sat down with Under Secretary Zeya to speak about the objectives and impressions of her visit.

Civil.ge: Your visit comes amidst the unprecedented worsening of bilateral relations between Georgia and the U.S., which was unimaginable several years ago. The MEGOBARI and Georgian People’s Act bills are set in motion, the U.S. has announced the full review of bilateral relations and has just indefinitely postponed the Noble Partner exercise in Georgia. What are the messages that you come with to Georgia? Can you tell us a bit about the aims of your visit?

I’m here at a pivotal moment in the U.S.-Georgia relationship and the draft MEGOBARI Act clearly demonstrates bi-partisan concern in Washington over Georgia’s anti-democratic trajectory. In my meetings with the Prime Minister, the President, members of Parliament, and civil society, I relayed three key messages:

First, the United States is gravely concerned about anti-democratic actions and statements of disinformation by some in the ruling party, which are jeopardizing Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic path and harming our partnership and the human rights of Georgians. The so-called Foreign Influence Law harms the Georgian people, including civil society, media, and organizations supporting health care, education, agriculture, and much more. As a result, the EU has frozen Georgia’s accession, which the Georgian people and government worked so hard for. Meanwhile, escalating violence and intimidation against members of civil society and opposition leaders is equally alarming. Furthermore, ruling party leaders have spread disinformation about devoted and long-standing partners like the United States, which only serves our adversary’s interests.

My second key message was that the United States is an unwavering supporter of Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. As Georgians know all too well, Russia illegally occupied 20% of Georgia while failing to live up to for 16 years its obligations and commitment under the 2008 Six-point ceasefire agreement. So, during my visit, I took the time to meet with brave Georgian women displaced by Putin’s aggression, and I heard their stories of suffering and resilience. The United States’ position has not and will not change. We continue to support meeting the needs, the humanitarian needs of hundreds of thousands of displaced Georgians.

The United States does not support one political party over another. We do, however, expect our partners to ensure a genuine competitive democratic process.

Now, the third key message of my visit is that for over 32 years, the United States has been Georgia’s biggest supporter, which includes supporting the rights of all Georgians to free, fair, and competitive elections, freedoms of association and expression, and the rule of law. So, let me be absolutely clear here. The United States does not support one political party over another. We do, however, expect our partners to ensure a genuine competitive democratic process.

It’s up to the Georgian people to decide, and we support their right to elect their representatives in free and fair elections without the threat of violence or intimidation. Equally important is robust, unimpeded local and international election observation in ensuring a free and fair process.

NSC’s Mike Carpenter said that “all of our programs are under review” in Georgia due to the strategic direction that the Georgian government took in these past months. What does this mean for your field of responsibility? Is your visit linked to this review?

Our grave concerns regarding Georgia’s anti-democratic trajectory are the reason why I’m here in Tbilisi having these important conversations with government leaders, members of Parliament, and civil society. So, this is not business as usual. This is also why, on May 23rd, the Secretary of State Blinken announced this comprehensive review of all bilateral cooperation between the United States and Georgia. At the same time, Secretary Blinken announced a targeted visa restriction policy against those actively undermining Georgia’s democracy. Since then, we’ve imposed visa restrictions on dozens of Georgian officials, members of Parliament, law enforcement, and private citizens. Also, earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Defense indefinitely postponed the Noble Partner multi-national military exercise due to the Georgian government’s ongoing false accusations against the United States and other partners.

This is not business as usual. […] There are real and negative consequences for Georgia’s anti-democratic trajectory,

But, I want to clarify here that contrary to recent comments made by the Prime Minister, the United States has not suspended U.S. defense funding for Georgia. In fact, we are proudly by far the largest supporter of the Georgian Defense Forces and Coast Guard. So, this U.S. review is ongoing, and we will continue to consider all applicable tools to promote accountability for those who undermine Georgia’s democracy or engage in human rights violations or corrupt activities. There’s a clear message from the United States that there are real and negative consequences for Georgia’s anti-democratic trajectory, which only distances it further from its Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

Almost a year ago, when the “foreign agent law” was first discussed, we spoke with Richard Youngs from Carnegie Endowment, who told us that once the governments embark on the path of “negative transition” to close the democratic space, international partners try to ensure the physical safety of human rights and civic activists but find it hard to counteract the overall trend. The U.S. State Department Human Rights Report for 2023 makes for a sobering read when it comes to government corruption, the safety of activists, journalists, and opposition leaders, freedom of assembly… Are we in this dynamic in Georgia now, in your mind? How do you try to help redress the situation?

Our 2023 Human Rights Report on Georgia raised serious and well-documented human rights concerns on arbitrary arrest, judicial independence, as well as restrictions on freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association, as well as threats against journalists and marginalized groups. The U.S. has expressed these concerns to the Georgian government at the highest level, and unfortunately, these negative trends have continued into 2024. This is why throughout my three-day visit, I’ve urged the government and parliamentarians to listen to stalwart U.S. and EU partners, rescind the anti-democratic legislation, end intimidation of civil society and opposition to respect freedoms of expression and association and uphold free and fair, and competitive elections.

Georgia, as you know, is in a fragile region: in proximity to Russia, Ukraine, and the Middle East… Some political actors say democracy and human rights agendas and alignment with the U.S. and EU breed political instability and are detrimental to national security. As someone who worked on conflicts and peacebuilding and is charged now with civilian security, democracy, and human rights portfolio, how would you respond to that?

As I noted earlier today, I was profoundly moved to meet with brave Georgian women who had to flee their homes, their livelihoods, and their families in the face of blatant Russian aggression. Georgians know well the impacts of Putin’s aggression, what it means for Georgia, and what it means for Ukraine and other countries in the region. Russia has shattered the peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic while undermining global security. The United States, on the other hand, our principled approach to democracy and human rights offers another pathway, one that anchors stability, security, and prosperity. We know that Georgia lives in a difficult and even dangerous neighborhood, which makes Euro-Atlantic integration all the more imperative to accelerate and deepen partners that bolster its security and its resilience to Russian and others’ malign intent.

How does the US plan to support Georgian democracy and civil society following the passage of the controversial legislation and deterioration of the bilateral relations?

In all my meetings, I emphasize that the United States will be unwavering in our support for the Georgian people, their human rights, and their fundamental freedoms. So, as we’ve discussed, we are deeply concerned about threats to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association, and all of these disturbing trends undermine the objective of Euro-Atlantic integration that we know is overwhelmingly supported by the Georgian people. So, the actions we have already taken and the follow-up actions we are considering are all in response to the anti-democratic actions and disinformation perpetrated by the Georgian government without regard for the Georgian people’s clear demand for a Euro-Atlantic future.

It’s ultimately up to the Georgian people to decide whether these actions [of the government] are motivated to serve the people of Georgia or serve personal interests.

It’s ultimately up to the Georgian people to decide whether these actions are motivated to serve the people of Georgia or serve personal interests. From this visit, it’s clear to me that Americans and Georgians share a special friendship grounded in our love of liberty and independence. This shared vocation has really underpinned decades of fruitful U.S.-Georgian partnership.

Many in Georgia are worried that the crackdown on activists, civil society, and opposition, which has already started, will escalate further as the elections approach. The U.S. State Department Spokesperson Mathew Miller called it “a troubling pattern of behavior by the Georgian Government” and said the US “urges” the government to reverse it. Meanwhile, the EU has announced that it will halt Georgia’s EU accession process and freeze 30 million euros in assistance to Georgia, with further measures being considered in case the situation in the country deteriorates further. Germany similarly to the US, said it will review the relations with Georgia. How coordinated are the U.S. actions in support of Georgian democracy with the EU and its member states?

I would say, in this case, concerns about Georgia’s anti-democratic trajectory are global, and we urge the Georgian government to heed them. The United States, the European Union, and its member states have frequently communicated our concerns directly to the Government, both publicly and privately. And I think we could only conclude that George’s current path is incompatible with the democratic values that underpin membership in the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and thus jeopardize Georgia’s path to Euro-Atlantic integration.

As a longtime partner […] we have a responsibility to share our concerns. […] Once again, we hope the Georgian government reverses this negative trajectory.

Once again, we hope the Georgian government reverses this negative trajectory. Since independence, we have been a stalwart supporter of Georgia’s sovereignty, its independence, and its progress. And as a longtime partner, like our European friends, we have a responsibility to share our concerns when we see actions taken that move Georgia away from the public’s overwhelming goal of Euro-Atlantic integration.

Thank you so much for the interview.