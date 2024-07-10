U.S. Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights to Visit Georgia, Armenia

The United States Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya will travel to Georgia and Armenia from July 9-17 “to engage on democratic governance and anti-corruption; media freedom and freedom of expression; and inclusion of marginalized and vulnerable groups,” the U.S. State Department reported on July 10.

The official release says that while in Georgia, the Under Secretary will meet the representatives of the executive and legislature, as well as CSOs and media “to underscore the U.S.’s grave concerns over the ‘foreign influence’ law and other illiberal legislation and the harmful rhetoric of the Georgian government, which has placed Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic trajectory at risk.”

According to the State Department, Under Secretary Zeya “will make clear that the government’s undemocratic behavior and disinformation about the United States has damaged our long-standing relationship” and “will also emphasize unwavering U.S. support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Georgian people’s commitment to Euro-Atlantic integration, and assistance to Georgia over 32 years of partnership.”

“Additionally, she will reiterate the importance of free and fair elections and a vibrant civil society, raise respect for fundamental freedoms, protections for members of marginalized groups, and the human rights of all Georgians. Under Secretary Zeya will also visit a community organization founded and led by women displaced by Russia’s continued occupation of Georgia,” the State Department added.

Civil.ge was granted an interview with Under Secretary Zeya.

