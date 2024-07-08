The Daily Beat: 7 July

On July 5, the U.S. Department of Defense announced the indefinite postponement of the Noble Partner military exercise in Georgia scheduled for July 25-August 6 this year. According to the statement, the decision was made after the U.S. initiated a comprehensive review of U.S.-Georgia bilateral relations.

On July 4, the diplomatic service in occupied Sokhumi issued a statement condemning Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan’s support for Georgia’s territorial integrity during his visit to Tbilisi on July 3. The statement also rails against Armenia’s positive vote on the UN resolution on the right of Georgian IDPs and refugees to return to their homes in the occupied regions and calls on Georgia to sign a non-use-of-force treaty.

Transparency International-Georgia, a local watchdog, issued a statement saying the Anti-Corruption Bureau failed to duly publish the results of monitoring the asset declarations of high-ranking officials in 2023. “We call on the Anti-Corruption Bureau to fully publish the results of the monitoring of property declarations in 2023 by the requirements of the Anti-Corruption Law,” the watchdog says.

Davit Katsarava, the leader of the anti-occupation movement stated that after being brutally beaten and on his way to the hospital, the police told him that he was arrested on administrative charges of petty hooliganism (Article 166) and disobeying the lawful request of the police (Article 173). Katsarava who was severely beaten and underwent surgery, was summoned to appear before the court last week.