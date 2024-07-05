Sokhumi Slams Armenia’s Support of Georgia’s Territorial Integrity

On July 4, the diplomatic service in occupied Sokhumi issued a statement condemning Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan’s support for Georgia’s territorial integrity during his visit to Tbilisi on July 3. The statement also rails against Armenia’s positive vote on the UN resolution on the right of Georgian IDPs and refugees to return to their homes in the occupied regions and calls on Georgia to sign a non-use-of-force treaty.

The statement urges Armenia “not to use standard phrases about the mythical territorial integrity of Georgia, which contradict the objective reality.” It also notes that Armenia’s UN vote is “alarming” since representatives of the Armenian diaspora in Abkhazia are “prominent patriots” and have fought to “defend Abkhazia’s “independence.” “We remain hopeful that in the near future, the leadership of Armenia will draw the right conclusions from the current situation and adjust its position on this issue.”

It notes that Georgia’s insistence on territorial integrity became “tiresome and declarative in nature” and that Georgian authorities “must come to terms with the existing political realities resulting from Georgia’s military defeat in 1992-1993” and urges Tbilisi “to sign a treaty on the non-use of force with the [de facto] Republic of Abkhazia.”

