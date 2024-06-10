Biden, Macron Urge Georgian Dream to “Return to Euro-Atlantic Path”

The U.S. President Joe Biden, and the President of France Emmanuel Macron “urge the Georgian Dream ruling party to respect the public’s wishes by returning to the Euro-Atlantic path” according to the joint French-American Roadmap released by the White House on June 8.

“The United States and France affirm their commitment to standing with the people of Georgia in their Euro-Atlantic aspirations, the French-American Roadmap reads, adding that “The United States and France support the establishment of a fair and lasting peace in the South Caucasus, based on the respect of international law as well as the principles of sovereignty, inviolability of borders and territorial integrity. They support further regional integration in the South Caucasus for the benefit of all the region’s people.”

The Roadmap was signed following the ceremonies commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings during WWII, when French President Macron hosted U.S. President Biden in Paris, and highlighted the two countries’ shared vision of a “Europe whole, free and at peace”, of shared values, and of transnational issues and challenges. The roadmap also addressed bilateral issues.