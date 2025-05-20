Georgia Hands Over Suspects in Transnational Trafficking Case to French Authorities

Georgian authorities have extradited several individuals wanted in France for trafficking-related crimes committed by a transnational criminal group, the Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia announced on May 20.

The suspects were arrested on Georgian territory by the Ministry of Internal Affairs as a result of joint efforts between Georgian and French law enforcement, the Prosecutor’s Office said. France had sought the individuals since 2024 through Interpol Red Notices.

According to the official press release, the investigation conducted by the French side found that “within the framework of a transnational organized group operating under the cover of “Tantra Yoga,” whose purpose was human trafficking for sexual exploitation, the leaders of one of the divisions, participated in the transfer and sexual exploitation of at least seven people to the Republic of France.”

The statement said that courts at all levels approved the extradition requests, and the Justice Minister of Georgia finalized the extradition decision on April 16, 2025.

“The wanted persons were handed over to representatives of the competent authorities of the Republic of France by employees of the Special Penitentiary Service,” the Prosecutor’s Office noted.

