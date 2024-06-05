Parliament considers Foreign Agents Bill in second hearing on April 30/Source: Parliament of Georgia
News

Parliament Bans Another Critical Journalist from Working in Legislative Building

Civil.ge Send an email 05/06/2024 - 17:59
0 1 minute read

The Georgian Parliament has banned another journalist, Natalia Kajaia of the opposition-leaning TV Pirveli, from working in the legislative building for one month, until July 3, at the request of the leader of the GD’s spinoff People’s Power party, MP Sozar Subari. Her accreditation was suspended because she continued to record the interview despite the MP’s refusal.

A few days ago, two other journalists from another opposition-leaning media outlet, Mtavari TV and Formula TV, were also temporarily banned from working in Parliament at the request of the Deputy Speaker, GD MP Nino Tsilosani. In these cases, too, the journalists continued to ask Tsilosani questions, although she refused to give an interview.

The bans come as a result of implementing a controversial February 2023 Order issued by Speaker Shalva Papuashvili, which restricted the framework of accreditation and conduct of the media in the legislative building. The rules oblige the journalists to terminate an interview if an MP, staff member, or guest objects.

Also Read:

Tags
Civil.ge Send an email 05/06/2024 - 17:59
0 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

Georgian Citizen Illegally Sentenced in Occupied Tskhinvali Region

05/06/2024 - 16:16

EU Ambassador: EU to Check Whether Visa Liberalization Conditions Still Apply to Georgia

05/06/2024 - 16:06

Russia’s Deputy FM: West is Trying to Implement Maidan Scenario in Georgia

05/06/2024 - 13:58

U.S. Congressional Hearing Discusses Support for Georgia’s Sovereignty and Democracy

05/06/2024 - 09:05
© Copyright: Civil Georgia 2024
Back to top button