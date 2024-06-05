Parliament Bans Another Critical Journalist from Working in Legislative Building

The Georgian Parliament has banned another journalist, Natalia Kajaia of the opposition-leaning TV Pirveli, from working in the legislative building for one month, until July 3, at the request of the leader of the GD’s spinoff People’s Power party, MP Sozar Subari. Her accreditation was suspended because she continued to record the interview despite the MP’s refusal.

A few days ago, two other journalists from another opposition-leaning media outlet, Mtavari TV and Formula TV, were also temporarily banned from working in Parliament at the request of the Deputy Speaker, GD MP Nino Tsilosani. In these cases, too, the journalists continued to ask Tsilosani questions, although she refused to give an interview.

The bans come as a result of implementing a controversial February 2023 Order issued by Speaker Shalva Papuashvili, which restricted the framework of accreditation and conduct of the media in the legislative building. The rules oblige the journalists to terminate an interview if an MP, staff member, or guest objects.

