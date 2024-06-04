Prime Minister’s Report Claims Progress in Foreign Policy, Defense, Economy, Governance

In a report due to be presented to the Parliament on June 28, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze describes the efforts to fulfill the government’s program from June 2023 to May 2024. The report covers Georgia’s foreign and security policy, conflict resolution and human rights, economic development and social development and human capital, and state governance. Striking the generally self-congratulatory tone, it omits the criticisms and shortfalls identified by the opposition, analysts, and international partners.

Foreign Affairs: “Balanced Policy”

Speaking about foreign policy, the government claims that relations with the EU and Western partners remained a high priority, and business continued as usual. It also claims that the “balanced policy” has allowed it to explore further productive avenues in Asia. Ukraine is mentioned only three times in the 171-page document, which provides no substantive information on bilateral relations.

Speaking about EU integration, the document attributes the achievement of the EU candidate status to the government’s effort in implementing the 12 recommendations defined by the European Commission. It claims that substantial efforts were made in legislative and institutional reforms, enumerating 25 legislative acts adopted in line with the relevant EU regulations and directives. “As a result, in terms of fulfillment of the Association Agreement, Georgia has implemented approximately 55% of its obligations,” the report says.

The document emphasizes the government’s effort to keep the Russian occupation of the Georgian territories on the international agenda, saying “intensive work” was done to strengthen the policy of non-recognition. “In this context, active cooperation with strategic partners and states of various regions continued,” the government adds.

As for the NATO-Georgia relations, the document describes the bilateral visits and mentions that the relations between Georgia and the Alliance were “active.”

When it comes to bilateral relations with the U.S., the government says, “cooperation with the United States of America as a strategic partner of Georgia continued at both the executive and legislative levels” and enumerates a number of the U.S. legislative acts supportive of Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

As for Georgia’s immediate neighbors, the document reads that “the tripartite cooperation platform between Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Turkey remains an important regional format,” referencing multiple meetings between various agencies.

The document says Georgia “remained steadfast in its implementation of a balanced policy aimed at restoring stability and achieving lasting peace in the region.”

In this context, it particularly stresses a strategic partnership agreement with the People’s Republic of China and the deepened cooperation in the fields of politics, economy, tourism, transport, education, and people-to-people contacts.

The report argues the relations with Japan were boosted as a result of the strategic partnership with the PRC: “In addition to other traditional cooperation, the Japanese side was actively interested in the investment potential in Georgia and the opportunities to boost bilateral trade, as well as participation in large-scale projects.”

The document also covers Georgia’s relations with Pakistan, India, a number of African and far East Asian countries, as well as Central Asian states and individual member countries of the European Union.

The report mentions, among other issues, that during the reporting period, non-resident Ambassadors of Guatemala, Cuba, Peru, El Salvador, the Commonwealth of Dominica, and Honduras visited Georgia. Four agreements were signed with the countries of the region, and two agreements on visa-free travel entered into force.” The document describes Georgia’s “active cooperation with the Caribbean countries.”

National Security and Defense

According to the document, the final working version of the National Security Concept was developed in an inter-agency working format with the coordination of the National Security Council, which has been “regularly adjusted to the present environment.” The latest National Security Concept dates back to 2011.

The report states that the Threat Assessment Document has been updated under the coordination of the National Security Council Office, and the final draft has been submitted to the Permanent Interagency Commission.

As for the country’s defense capabilities, “during the reporting period, important steps were taken in the direction of the development of the capabilities of the Defense Forces, the institutional strengthening of the Ministry of Defense, the development of the military industry, the deepening of international cooperation, and the strengthening of interdepartmental cooperation.”

Economy

The report refers to “significant external challenges and geopolitical tensions in the post-pandemic period” but says Georgia’s economy has maintained its resilience and “has shown one of the highest rates of economic growth in Europe and the wider region.”

According to the government, the high economic growth in 2023 was buoyed by the increase in investment activity, with real investment increasing by 23%. The report also notes an increase in employment and a decrease in unemployment rates. According to the report, the average rate of economic growth in the first quarter of 2024 stood at 7.8%.

The economic topics in the document include employment, improvement of the entrepreneurial and investment environment and the competitiveness of the private sector, effective use of economic opportunities and utilization of the potential of the transit hub, energy development and promotion of energy security, transport and logistics, communication, and information technologies, tourism development, infrastructure development, regional development, rural and agricultural development, environmental protection.

Social Development and Human Capital

Among other achievements, the government boasts the continuous support it has provided to various target groups, including the elderly receiving age pensions, individuals with disabilities (including children), displaced persons, those residing in mountainous regions, war veterans, individuals living below the poverty line, and other designated categories. A particular focus is placed on fostering demographic enhancement.

The government asserts that in alignment with the state “Culture Strategy 2025,” the Ministry of Culture persistently champions cultural and creative industries across literature, theater, music, cinema, fine arts, folklore, cultural heritage preservation, cultural infrastructure development, international promotion, national culture internationalization, cultural accessibility, and artistic education advancement through various programs.

State Governance

This chapter, among other issues, highlights efforts to strengthen policy development and coordination. The government says that with the support of development partners, “intensive measures continued” during the reporting period to continuously build civil servants’ capacity.

In the area of public service, the government reports that the Public Service Bureau has developed an initial working version of the Public Service Development Strategy and Action Plan, which, according to the document, focuses on the importance of strong, accountable, and effective public institutions.

