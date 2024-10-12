President Says She Will Present Technical Government Before Elections, Calls on Signatories to Fully Follow Georgian Charter’s Letter

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili confirmed her intention to present a composition of technical government before the parliamentary elections and called on the four main opposition alliances to confirm their commitment to this part of the Georgian Charter during her briefing at the Orbeliani Palace on October 12.

The President said that she had kept her promise to Georgian society to bring the country back to Europe by uniting political parties around the Charter, which is essentially the action plan to return to Europe, to save the country from falling back into the Russian sphere of influence and to ensure Georgia’s progress.

She said she has continued to meet with the four major political forces taking part in the elections (Unity-to Save Georgia; Coalition for Changes, Strong Georgia and for Georgia) that make up the pro-European platform to go through all the points of the charter and reassure them that they are all being met. She said that during her visits to European capitals she met with European leaders and received their promise that if the Charter is fulfilled and they see the political well, Georgia will be immediately returned to the EU path and the point of EU accession negotiations.

She stressed that she feels responsible for this process and will keep her word both to her partners and to Georgian society.

The President said she had met with all parties and received assurances that they were all committed and ready to see the process through. However, she said there were different interpretations of one particular point in the Charter that she felt needed to be clarified so that no issues were left unclear and subject to interpretation.

This last Charter point says that President will present the composition of the government responsible for implementing the Charter (the action plan). She said that she planned to present the technical government, because at this transitional stage the society expects that a technical or administrative government should be formed, whose only responsibility will be for fulfilling on the executive side what the Georgian Charter prescribes.

She said that since she was the one who had to form the government, this had to be done before the elections so that the people who will lead the country, under the supervision of the Parliament, on the path of fulfilling the Charter.

She said it was time for the parties to decide whether they were committed to the Charter, not only in spirit but also in letter, stressing that stability depended on it. She said she expected the parties to confirm such a commitment.

