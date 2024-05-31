ComCom: Pro-government TV Channels Lead in Revenues

On May 31, Mediachecker reported that according to data from the Communications Commission, pro-government media channel TV Imedi had the largest share of commercial TV advertising revenues in the first quarter of 2024. Of the remaining TV and radio stations, only Mtavari TV saw a slight increase in revenues compared to the same period last year, PosTV’s revenues remained the same, and all other stations received less revenue.

In particular, TV Imedi‘s revenues increased by GEL 0.7 million compared to the same period last year to GEL 5.3 million. The critical media outlet Mtavari TV increased its revenues by GEL 0.1 million to GEL 1.4 million. Meanwhile, the revenues of another pro-government TV channel, PosTV, remained the same at GEL 1.5 million.

All other TV channels received lower revenues this quarter compared to last year. Rustavi 2 received GEL 1.8 million, GEL 0.3 million less than in the corresponding period last year; TV Pirveli received GEL 0.3 million less; Formula TV received GEL 0.7 million, GEL 0.1 million less than last year; Public Broadcaster received only GEL 0.1 million, GEL 0.4 million less. As for the radio stations, their commercial revenues increased by 6% and reached GEL 1.6 million in this quarter.

According to ComCom, all TV and radio stations together received GEL 15.6 million, an increase of 0.5% over the same period last year. Of this amount, TV channels received GEL 14 million, of which 64.9% came from direct advertising and 18.4% from product placement.

Also Read: