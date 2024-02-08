ComCom: Pro-government Media Advertising Revenues Up

In 2023, pro-government TV Imedi had the largest share of commercial TV advertising revenues, which increased by GEL 8.6 million from to 2022 and amounted to GEL 33.7 million, the Georgian National Communications Commission reported on February 7.

Commercial revenues of Media Holding Rustavi 2 increased by GEL 4.5 million to GEL 13.7 million. POSTV’s commercial revenues increased by GEL 2.5 million to GEL 7.4 million. GDS TV revenues increased by GEL 1.4 million to GEL 3.3 million.

As for the opposition Mtavari TV, its revenues decreased by GEL 2.2 million from the previous year, amounting to GEL 7.9 million. The pro-opposition Formula TV saw its revenues fall by GEL 0.4 million to GEL 5.3 million. Another pro-opposition channel, TV Pirveli, also received GEL 0.5 million less, bringing its total to GEL 5.3 million.

Business News portal bm.ge received GEL 1.3 million more than last year, bringing its total to GEL 3.2 million.

In comparison with the previous year, the Public Broadcaster received 0.7 million less, amounting to GEL 4 million. The revenue of the media holding Georgian Times decreased by GEL 0.03 million and amounted to GEL 0.4 million. Other broadcasters received a total of 4.7 million GEL in advertising revenues.

In 2023, the commercial advertising revenues of television and radio stations reached a total of GEL 95 million, an 18.8% increase from the previous year. In particular, television stations alone generated GEL 87.4 million in commercial advertising revenues in 2023, an increase of 18.6% or GEL 13.7 million compared to 2022.

Direct advertising accounted for 67.7% of TV stations’ advertising revenues. The share of sponsorship decreased by 3.1% compared to the previous year, while the share of product placement increased by almost 1.4%.

As for radio stations, their advertising revenues increased by 21% in 2023 compared to 2022 and amounted to GEL 7.6 million, of which more than 90% came from direct advertising and more than 9% from sponsorship.

