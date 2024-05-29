News
Photo Story | Veto on Agents’ Law Overturned, Against the Backdrop of Mass Protests
On May 28, demonstrators gathered in front and behind the Parliament building from early morning hours as the ruling party prepared to overturn the presidential veto on the Foreign Agents Law. Deliberations on the law were accompanied by loud chants from the crowd outside, calling on Georgian Dream MPs not to change Georgia’s foreign policy course by adopting a law that has been highly criticized by international partners. However, despite the 8-hour long protest outside, the Parliament voted to adopt the law at 7 p.m., marking a dark day for Georgian democracy, with media and civil society coming under grave risk.
Civil.ge‘s Guram Muradov captured memorable moments from the protest: