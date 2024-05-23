OSCE/ODIHR Mission Visits Georgia

On May 23, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) Matteo Mecacci has held meetings with the President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili and the Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia Shalva Papuashvili within the framework of the ODIHR’s mission’s visit to Georgia.

During the meeting, the President discussed the potential impact of the Foreign Agents Law on Georgia’s democracy and the European integration.

According to her administration, the President stressed the importance of maintaining peaceful and stable pre-election environment. President Zurabishvili once again emphasized the importance of the partners’ support and the continuation of high-level visits, which will be “a great incentive for the Georgian people and a sign that Georgia is on its way to Europe together with our partners and with their support.”

The President’s administration reports that the OSCE/ODIHR is ready to deploy long as well as short term monitoring missions in Georgia. According to the same source the ODIHR Director also expressed readiness to strengthen support to the development of Georgia’s democratic institutions.

At the meeting, the President once again reiterated that she will veto any law that goes against Georgia’s European integration path.

As for the meeting with Speaker Papuashvili, the Parliament of Georgia reported that the parties discussed the current developments in the country. “

Current events in Georgia were discussed at the meeting. “The conversation also touched on the law on the “Transparency of Foreign Influence.” Shalva Papuashvili introduced the purpose and contents of the law to the Director of the OSCE/ODIHR. He also expressed openness to further dialogue related to the law,” the Parliament said.

Representatives of the Needs Assessment Mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) are currently visiting Georgia and holding separate meetings with the parliamentary and non-parliamentary opposition, civil society and the media.

This article was updated on 23/05/2024 at 5:03 to reflect the meeting between Speaker Papuashvili OSCE/ODIHR Director Mecacci.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)