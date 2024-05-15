Parliament Overrides President’s Veto on Abolition of Quotas for Women MPs

On May 15, the Parliament of Georgian overrode the President’s April 18 veto on the amendments to Georgia’s Electoral Code that abolish gender quotas for female MPs.

On April 4, the Parliament of Georgia abolished the mandatory gender quotas in an accelerated manner, following an agreement between the ruling Georgian Dream and the parliamentary opposition Girchi party under which the Georgian Dream backed Girchi’s proposal to abolish quotas, while in exchange, Girchi promised to vote in favor of the GD candidate for the position of Central Electoral Commission (CEC) Chairperson.

85 MPs voted in favor of abolition, while 22 voted against. Prior to this decision, the Electoral Code of Georgia required that at least one out of every four persons on a party list must be a woman.

More to follow…

