UN Women “Disappointed” with Abolition of Gender Quotas on Party Lists

Reacting to the abolition of mandatory gender quotas for party lists, Kaori Ishikawa, UN Women’s Country Representative in Georgia, said UN Women was “disappointed” by the Parliament’s decision.

On April 4, the Parliament of Georgia abolished the mandatory gender quotas in an accelerated manner. 85 MPs voted in favor of abolition, while 22 voted against. The President vetoed the change, but the Parliament overturned the veto on May 15. Prior to the Parliament’s decision, the Electoral Code of Georgia required that at least one out of every four persons on a party list must be a woman.

Answering questions from the media at the launch of a project to support Ukrainian girls and women in Georgia, she noted that the efforts of Parliament, political parties, the civil society and the international community had been overturned in a matter of days “without proper consultation, discussion with the Georgian population”.

She expressed hope that political parties will still maintain women’s representation. Additionally, she hopes Parliament will reconsider its decision and reinstate an “even higher” quota and the country will achieve full parity, specifically fifty-fifty, in the future.

Also Read: