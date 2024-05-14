Opposition Parties Ponder “European Platform of National Resistance”

Several opposition parties said they are ready to put aside their differences and work in partnership with President Salome Zurabishvili to remove the Georgian Dream from power through elections slated for October 2024. This comes after the Georgian Dream majority rammed through the parliament the controversial legislation likely to curb civil society and media activities while ignoring the massive protest and resorting to violent repression.

The proposal was first articulated by Mamuka Khazaradze of Lelo for Georgia, who said the decision to pass the law on foreign agents is a watershed moment, requiring “wide public consolidation” on strategy. He proposed “coordinated consultations involving citizens, youth, and parties that were involved in protests.” According to Khazaradze, the aim of such consolidation should be to “direct all of our efforts toward defeating this Russian government in elections.”

Khazaradze proposed what he called a “European Platform of National Resistance” in close coordination with President Salome Zurabishvili, who also spoke up vocally against the foreign agents’ law.

Levan Khabeishvili, leader of the United National Movement (UNM), later endorsed and supported Lelo’s proposal, saying, “There can no longer be dividing lines between pro-Georgian, pro-European, pro-Western countries; we need to save our nation and our state, we have the future of our children to defend.” Khabeishvili confirmed UNM’s readiness for “dialogue and all kinds of compromises,” recognizing that unity was “popular demand.” Khabeishvili also supported Khazaradze’s proposal to refrain from attacks within the opposition

“Staregy Agmashenebeli,” led by Giorgi Vashadze, issued a statement confirming the readiness “to unite for Georgia and its European future.”