Patriarch’s Easter Epistle Urges Unity Through “Love of Motherland” Despite Confrontation

The 2024 Easter Epistle of Patriarch Ilia II accentuated the need for unity and peace. He lamented the distraction of people from spiritual thoughts to earthly life due to recent “political processes” and called for unity out of “love for the homeland,” emphasizing the need to “live together peacefully” despite people’s differences.

“Recently, and unfortunately also this year, the political processes have created such tensions among people that the feeling of Lent and the mood of Easter joy have cooled for many,” the Epistle said.

It went on to say that despite the existing “confrontation” and the “difficult situation” in the country, “we must be bound by love for the homeland,” also noting that “despite different opinions, we should be able to live together peacefully.”

The Epistle called for peace in Georgia and the around the globe: “I call upon all of you, today, as much as possible, to rise spiritually, to give the joy of the Easter holiday and to praise the Savior with hymns; Let’s unite in Christ and together ask Him for prosperity and peace for Georgia, Ukraine, the Middle East and the whole world.”

Also Read: