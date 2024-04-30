Parliament considers Foreign Agents Bill in second hearing on April 30/Source: Parliament of Georgia
Parliament Starts Considering Foreign Agents Bill in Second Hearing, to Continue on May 1

Today the Parliament of Georgia started considering the Foreign Agents Bill in second hearing, despite growing domestic and international resistance to the proposal. The hearing focused on the first three articles of the bill with the tense exchanges between the Georgian Dream representatives and the opposition.

During the heated debate the opposition reiterated the accusations that Georgian Dream is adopting this legislation against the country’s Western partners and that it runs contrary to the Constitution of the country. The hearing is scheduled to resume tomorrow.

Thousands of protesters have gathered around the Parliament building as the legislative was considering the proposal. Protesters are trying to encircle the building, chanting “slaves” in the Georgian Dream MPs’ address. The riot police and water cannons have been mobilized.

On April 29 the Legal Issues Committee in the second hearing cleared the proposal’s way into the plenary hearing.

More to follow…

