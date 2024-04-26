FM Darchiashvili meets Norwegian counterpart. Source: Foreign Ministry of Georgia
FM Darchiashvili Visits Norway

On April 26, Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili began his visit to Norway. He has already met with his counterpart, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide. During the visit he’s also scheduled to meet with representatives of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense of the Norwegian Parliament.

Meeting with counterpart

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili met with his Norwegian counterpart Espen Barth Eide. The Ministers discussed the current agenda of Georgian-Norwegian relations and cooperation in the international arena. Norway reiterated its strong support for Georgia’s foreign policy goals, especially its European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

According to the Georgian Foreign Ministry’s press release, both sides emphasized the positive bilateral and multilateral cooperation based on “common values and interests”. Darchiashvili thanked Norway for its consistent support of Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. They also emphasized the importance of high-level visits and exchanged views on Georgia’s progress towards EU integration.

More to follow…

