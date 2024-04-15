14 Detained at Rally Against Foreign Agents Law

Police detained 14 people during the mass rally on the night of April 15 against the Foreign Agents Law, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia reported.

According to the MIA, the participants of the rally “violated public order, resisted law enforcement, and verbally abused them”, resulting in their arrest under Articles 166 and 173 of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

The MIA press release also states that “as a result of the violent actions of the rally participants,” an employee of the Ministry was injured. According to the MIA, he received appropriate medical attention.

Parliament’s Legal Issues Committee approved a Russian-style bill on foreign agents late at night amid mass protests against the bill.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)