Public Registry Blocks Registration of Civil Servants’ Trade Union

The Georgian Public Registry has repeatedly blocked the registration of the “Independent Trade Union of Civil Servants – Article 78 of the Constitution”, which is positioned to protect the rights of those dismissed from civil service allegedly for political reasons.

Transparency International-Georgia, a local watchdog that is providing legal support to the dismissed civil servants, says the Public Registry’s decisions to block the “effective functioning” of the trade union are politically motivated. Eka Gigauri, the director of TI-Georgia, said at a briefing today, February 27, that the ruling Georgian Dream (GD) government is “afraid” of the union of independent civil servants. She says that such a union contradicts the ruling party’s goal of establishing a civil service that is “obedient” and “slavish” to the government.

The civil servants’ union was founded in December last year after the GD’s decision to abort EU integration and the subsequent purge of the civil servants who criticized the ruling party and supported the pro-EU protests. The Public Registry rejected the union’s application for registration on several occasions, even though the necessary documents have been submitted. Gigauri said that once, in the second rejected application in February, the Public Registry “disliked” the trade union’s name.

The Public Registry is acting “arbitrarily,” Gigauri said, “contradicting not only the Georgian Constitution and legislation but also Georgia’s international obligations,” referring to three different conventions of the International Labor Organization. Gigauri announced that for this reason, the union had appealed to the Organization yesterday, February 26.

According to Gigauri, some 400 civil servants have been dismissed in recent months. The purges have particularly affected the Public Registry, the Probation Agency, and the Civil Service Hall, among others. The reorganization, which is often used as a pretext for political dismissals, also recently began at the Ministry of Defense.

“The main reason for the dismissal of public servants is that they uphold the Constitution of Georgia and do everything to distance themselves from the unlawfulness taking place in the country. Today, they [public servants] are being punished precisely for their love of our country,” Eka Gigauri said.

Also Read: