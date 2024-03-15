Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey Trilateral Foreign Ministerial Held in Baku

On March 15, Baku hosted the tripartite foreign Ministerial between Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey. According to the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs the parties discussed a range of issues including politics, trade, economy, energy, agriculture, transport as well as cultural and humanitarian issues. At the end of the ministerial meeting, the parties signed the Baku Declaration.

According to the Georgian MFA, during the meeting the parties focused, inter alia, on the implementation and progress of the joint transit and energy projects. The MFA says the counterparts also stressed the need for the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway to become fully operational “in the near future” and underlined the importance of trilateral cooperation in view of the “increased international relevance” of the Middle Corridor.

The sides also commended “the successful sectoral cooperation within the tripartite format and regular meetings in the parliamentary, defense, economic and other sectors.” “The parties once again positively assessed the wide range of cooperation based on the principles of friendship, mutual understanding, respect and support for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the Georgian MFA said. Turkish and Azerbaijani sides congratulated Georgia on the EU candidacy.

Georgian FM Darchiashvili also held bilateral meetings with his counterparts.

“This is a great comprehensive platform based on friendship, which is hugely contributing to strengthening peace, security and prosperity across the region,” Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Ilia Darchiashvili tweeted following the meeting.

Delighted to launch the 9th trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of #Azerbaijan, #Georgia and #Türkiye, along with my colleagues @Bayramov_Jeyhun and @HakanFidan. This is a great comprehensive platform based on friendship, which is hugely contributing to strengthening… pic.twitter.com/DWZ6DgP8yL — Ilia Darchiashvili (@iliadarch) March 15, 2024

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that “adopting the Baku Declaration, we reiterated commitment to further enhance regional cooperation based on mutual respect and trust.”

Today, 9th Meeting of Foreign Ministers of friendly and brotherly 🇦🇿, 🇬🇪 & 🇹🇷 was held together with @HakanFidan, FM #Türkiye & @IliaDarch, FM #Georgia.



Adopting Baku Declaration, we reiterated commitment to further enhance regional cooperation based on mutual respect & trust. pic.twitter.com/IqHqynK7l1 — Jeyhun Bayramov (@Bayramov_Jeyhun) March 15, 2024

“From our last meeting until now, there is a whole new perspective ahead of us. In today’s meeting [we discussed] this new state of our region and explored the ways to further develop our cooperation. We have a real opportunity ahead of us to transform the South Caucasus into an area of peace, stability, and shared prosperity,” Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan noted at the joint press conference, adding that an agreement was reached with Georgia and Azerbaijan regarding “deepening successful cooperation” in the fields of energy and connectivity.

Turkish FM reiterated support for Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty within its internationally recognized borders, as well as for the Georgian government’s policy of peaceful conflict resolution. “We will continue to support Georgia’s aspirations for further integration into Euro-Atlantic political and security structures.,” Turkish FM added.

The next ministerial will be held in 2025 in Turkey.

