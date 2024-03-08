President Zurabishvili Talks Elections, China, Patriarch, Saakashvili with Local Media

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili held an hour-long roundtable discussion with journalists from seven local media outlets at her residence, the Orbeliani Palace, during which she answered questions on various domestic and international issues, including expected Russian interference in the upcoming parliamentary elections, Georgia-China relations, Georgian Orthodox Patriarchate, the pardon of former Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili, Georgian diaspora participation in the elections, and etc.

Russia’s Interference in the Upcoming Georgian Elections

The President expects Russian interference in the upcoming elections through funding of some groups, the empowerment of marginal factions, the direct dissemination of Russian propaganda, and general attempts to destabilize and exacerbate existing political polarization. However, she said Georgia will not know what (or for whom) this Russian propaganda will serve. Moreover, she said that rather than anticipating Russia’s possible interests, Georgia should instead focus on its own interests, referring, among others, to the coalition government as an instrument for implementing the EU conditions for launching the accession talks.

Pressed by the journalist whether she sees a convergence of interests between Russia and Georgia’s ruling Georgian Dream party or its honorary chair, Bidzina Ivanishvili, the President said, “There are some signs.” She firmly asserted that “there cannot be a pro-Russian government in Georgia” as, she argued, the Georgian people would never allow a pro-Russian force to rule the country.

Georgia-China Relations, Strategic Partnership

When asked about Georgia’s relations with China, Zurabishvili nodded to “normal” economic relations with China, but she questioned the need for a “strategic partnership.” President said this is especially true since the document on strategic partnership was not developed by the Georgian Government or the Parliament. She said it was reasonable to assume that “it may have been developed in China.”

In particular, Zurabishvili emphasized that the document mentions the “One China” principle, but it does not address Georgia’s occupied territories, which she considered a “clear imbalance.” She also questioned the appreciation of China’s one-party system expressed in the document, when Georgia is committed to the democratic model.

President Zurabishvili acknowledged China’s role in world politics, stating it is “understandable” to have relations with China. However, she added that Georgia should do so in a manner that does not “spark uncertainty” with its “main” partners.

Taking a swipe at the government, Zurabishvili, a seasoned diplomat, said, “Developing foreign policy requires experience.”

Georgian Patriarchate and the Patriarch Ilia II

Zurabishvili was asked to clarify her recent statement about the Georgian Orthodox Patriarchate and Patriarch Ilia II, in which she expressed her hope that the GOC would remain committed to Georgia’s pro-Western path, regardless of who is at its helm, a remark that drew criticism from many. Zurabishvili said she had nothing to explain and simply reiterated that she “believes” and “hopes” that the Georgian Church will remain pro-Western and pro-European “as it has been [in the past].”

Pardoning Mikheil Saakashvili

President Zurabishvili reiterated her position, stressing that the pardon is her discretionary power and is not going to be open for discussion, adding “I have said that I will make the decision under no pressure, neither from the outside nor from the inside.”

Participation of the Georgian Diaspora in the Elections

The President emphasized the significance of the participation of the Georgian diaspora in the elections, saying that the upcoming elections, which she claimed was “a kind of referendum,” may bring a drastic change. She said that everyone in the diaspora for whom “a hope has been sparked that this country has a future, that it will indeed become a part of Europe and that the way will be opened for them to come back, it is also their duty to participate in the elections.”

She acknowledged that going to the polling stations may be complicated for many Georgians living abroad, but pointed to the ongoing effort, including by CSOs, to facilitate their participation in the elections. The president plans to meet with representatives of the diaspora online next week. “The fate of your country this year is indeed [decided] at the ballot box,” Zurabishvili concluded.

