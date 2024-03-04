President Zurabishvili Meets US, EU Member Ambassadors

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili today, March 4, met the ambassadors of the U.S. and EU countries at the Orbeliani Palace.

According to the presidential administration, three issues were addressed: the purpose and importance of the “Unity Platform for Europe” initiative, which President Zurabishvili announced in her annual address to Parliament on February 6; the importance of participation of Georgian citizens living abroad in the upcoming parliamentary elections and their needs; and the importance of long-term election observation missions.

