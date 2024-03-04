 Placeholder canvas
President Zurabishvili, US, EU Ambassadors; source: screen grab from official fg page of President Salome Zourabichvili
President Zurabishvili Meets US, EU Member Ambassadors

Civil.ge Send an email 04/03/2024 - 18:41
Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili today, March 4, met the ambassadors of the U.S. and EU countries at the Orbeliani Palace.

According to the presidential administration, three issues were addressed: the purpose and importance of the “Unity Platform for Europe” initiative, which President Zurabishvili announced in her annual address to Parliament on February 6; the importance of participation of Georgian citizens living abroad in the upcoming parliamentary elections and their needs; and the importance of long-term election observation missions.

