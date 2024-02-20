PM Irakli Kobakhidze Visits Brussels

The newly appointed Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Kobakhidze, is currently in Brussels on his first official foreign visit in this capacity. During his visit to Brussels, PM Kobakhidze has already met with the HR/VP Josep Borrell. Kobakhidze will participated in the 8th meeting of the EU-Georgia Association Council, after which a joint press conference was held with HR/VP Josep Borrell and EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi. While in Brussels, Prime Minister Kobakhidze will also meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

PM Kobakhidze is accompanied in Brussels by a Government delegation including First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Levan Davitashvili, Minister of Defense Irakli Chikovani, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ilia Darchiashvili, and Minister of Reconciliation and Civic Equality Tea Akhvlediani.

On February 20, PM Kobakhidze met with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell.

HR/VP Borrell congratulated Kobakhidze on his appointment and wished him success in his future work.

During the meeting, the sides discussed Georgia’s European integration process. According to the press release of the government administration, Prime Minister Kobakhidze stressed that the decision of the European Council to grant the EU candidate status to Georgia was “the result of intensive efforts and steps taken by the Georgian Government”. According to him, the Georgian government continues to work actively on its path towards European integration, in particular, to move to the next stage of opening the accession negotiations. In this regard, Prime Minister Kobakhidze spoke about the steps taken by the Georgian government and the future plans.

The sides also discussed the situation in the occupied regions of Georgia and underlined the importance of the implementation of the EU-brokered ceasefire agreement signed by Russia on August 12, 2008. Prime Minister Kobakhidze thanked HR/VP Borrell for his support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and for the EU’s commitment to the process of peaceful settlement of conflicts.

“Fruitful meeting with Josep Borrell in Brussels. Appreciated his personal dedication and his team’s support in advancing a strong partnership between EU and Georgia. Highlighted the importance of transforming the Black Sea into a sea of peace, cooperation and development,” – PM Kobakhidze tweeted.

