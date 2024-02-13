At Least 100 Georgian Citizens on Russia’s Wanted List

On February 13, the Russian independent media outlet Mediazona, citing the database of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, reported the information on foreign individuals wanted by Russian authorities on various charges. Georgia tops the list with its 100 citizens fighting on the Ukrainian side in Russia’s war of aggression in the category Foreigners in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, followed by the UK with 93 individuals, and other countries such as Belarus, Israel, and the United States. According to Mediazona’s this specific category comprises of at least 396 people from 36 different countries.

According to Mediazona, it scraped and analyzed the entire Ministry of Internal Affairs’ wanted database, which reportedly contains up to 96,000 wanted notices and developed a user‑friendly search tool. Among the individuals listed there are Western politicians and civil servants, Ukrainian politicians and servicemen, journalists, athletes, foreigners who served in the Ukrainian army, European politicians wanted for dismantling Soviet monuments, etc. In addition to Ministers of various countries, the list reportedly includes the Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

Among the Georgian citizens reportedly listed in the databse, there are Aleko Elisashvili, the leader of the “Citizens” political party, Irakli Okruashvili, a former Minister of Defense of Georgia, and Davit Katsarava, leader of the anti-occupation movement “Power is in Unity.” who have been, at some stage fighting on the Ukrainian side.

Also Read: