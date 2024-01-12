Speaker Dismisses National Library Director

On January 11, the Acting Director General of the National Parliamentary Library of Georgia, Giorgi Kekelidze, shared a social media post saying that the Speaker of the Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, had contacted him and asked him to step down from his position. Although Kekelidze’s performance was praised by Papuashvili, Kekelidze was told that it was time for a change. According to him, Papuashvili stressed that “[holding the position] for eleven years was too much,” although Kekelidze emphasizes that the position can be held for life.

According to the Law on the National Parliamentary Library of Georgia, the Speaker of the Parliament appoints and dismisses the Director General of the National Library.

In his Facebook post, Kekelidze stated that he told Papuashvili that the latter has the legal right to dismiss him from his position, but that there is another form of justice at play, and that by that concept, this decision is a significant injustice.

Later the same day, local media reported that Konstantine Gamsakhurdia, the son of the first President of Georgia, Zviad Gamsakhurdia, had been offered the position of Director General of the National Parliamentary Library by Parliament Speaker Papuashvili. Gamsakhurdia soon confirmed this information and said that he had accepted the offer.

Unexpected changes in the leadership of the National Library raised questions, and Papuashvili was criticized for dismissing Giorgi Kekelidze and accused of having political motives.

On January 12, PEN Georgia, a local watchdog for freedom of expression, issued a statement expressing solidarity with Giorgi Kekelidze and saying that the sacking raises legitimate questions about Kekelidze’s “unexpected and unjustified dismissal.” The statement also emphasizes that under Kekelidze’s leadership, the National Library has implemented many interesting and successful projects, and that “the library has become a vibrant and important cultural center.”

Several Georgian writers and opposition politicians also questioned Papuashvili’s decision, claiming that Kekelidze was dismissed because of his political orientation.

Georgian writer Dato Turashvili said: “When Giorgi Kekelidze had a position that did not coincide with that of a certain [political] party and the government’s , he expressed it courageously and publicly. That is why he was dismissed [from the post].” Turashvili added that the government rejects critical and different views and get rid of those who are not loyal to it.

Davit Khijashvili, a member of the opposition “United National Movement” faction, said that Kekelidze’s dismissal was a continuation of the ruling party’s pre-election repression and that the issue could be considered a political move.

Following the criticism, Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili further commented on the issue, telling journalists that Kekelidze’s dismissal was a “personnel decision that is important for the future development of the National Library”. He also tried to distance the matter from political interpretation, saying that “attempts to somehow link the National Library [issues] with politics show the dishonesty of those people who try to do so”. He thanked Giorgi Kekelidze for his work and wished Konstantine Gamsakhurdia success, adding that the new Director General will bring “new energy” to the National Library.

