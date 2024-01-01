President’s New Year’s Eve Address to the Nation Stresses Importance of Unity

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili addressed the nation on the occasion of the New Year’s Eve, mentioning the importance of unity more than once, beginning her speech against the background of the Inguri Bridge, which connects the Georgian regions of Samegrelo and occupied Abkhazia, and ending it at the Orbeliani Palace.

At the beginning of her speech she said: “I send you my greetings from a place in Georgia that is particularly dark today. There is no illuminated Christmas tree here, even though the biggest and most beautiful Christmas tree should be standing, visible from both sides of the bridge. This bridge serves as a symbol of unity, connecting Abkhazia and EU candidate Georgia.”

She then congratulated the nation from the Orbeliani Presidential Palace, which she said “is not only a state symbol but, more importantly, a representation of our unity: Abkhazians, the residents of the Tskhinvali region, our diaspora, and all our citizens.” She said: “This is a place that belongs to each of you.” Calling unity the “most precious possession” she congratulated the nation with the “collective achievement of this year – the candidate status, a true opening of the European path.”

She also spoke about the difficulties and hardships of 2023, such as the natural disasters of Shovi and Guria, and the daily struggles of the country’s citizens under the pressure of the occupying forces.

Recalling the significance of March 8 [when citizens held demonstrations against the so-called Foreign Agents’ Law] and referring to November 8 [when the European Commission recommended to grant the EU candidate status to Georgia] as a day of “a shared victory” President Salome Zurabishvili expressed her hope that 2024 will be more successful and reiterated the importance of “embracing unity and ensuring that freedom and justice prevail”.