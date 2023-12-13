“Georgian Dream” Re-Hires Klughaft, Controversial Election Strategist from 2018

The ruling Georgian Dream party has enlisted the services of Israeli spin doctors Moshe Klughaft and Miri Michaeli, co-founders of ACT News, an AI-generated news company, to prepare for the upcoming 2024 parliamentary elections in Georgia.

Klughaft, an experienced election strategist and campaign manager, previously collaborated with Georgian Dream in 2018, contributing to Salome Zurabishvili’s victory in the presidential runoff. While his involvement in the 2021 local government elections was reported, it remains unconfirmed by the Georgian Dream party. The Georgian opposition has linked Klughaft to Georgian Dream’s aggressive campaign tactics.

“I am happy to be back in Georgia and witness its significant development in both the economy and its approach to the European Union, especially in maintaining peace during these times of global unrest,” Klughaft stated, as quoted by the Georgian Dream party. He emphasized the importance of not only accomplishing substantial tasks but also ensuring public awareness, pledging assistance in this regard in the upcoming year.

Klughaft’s election expertise extends beyond Georgia, as he played a key role in securing a landslide victory for the Romanian Social Democrats in the 2016 general elections. His involvement spans elections in Israel, Austria, Germany, Italy, and Kosovo. Recognized for his influence, Forbes listed him among the most influential individuals in Israel under 40, and the Jerusalem Post included him among the 50 most influential Jews globally in 2020. Klughaft and his partners have advised Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu and Naftali Bennett, along with Ministers of Defense, Education, Interior, Economy, and Justice.

Miri Michaeli, an Israeli investigative journalist with 17 years of television experience, is also part of the team. Her expertise includes lecturing on communication topics in the AI world, moderating conferences, events, and gala evenings in Hebrew and English for organizations and companies worldwide, according to her personal website.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)