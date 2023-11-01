Recording Shows Karasin, Abashidze Discuss Restoring Flights in March 2022

In an audio recording leaked on social media on October 31, Grigory Karasin, chairman of the Russian Federation Council’s Foreign Affairs Committee, and Zurab Abashidze, the Georgian Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Russia, discuss the possibility of the resumption of air traffic between Russia and Georgia in March 2022.

The audio has caused an uproar among the Georgian opposition, amid already existing suspicions that, despite the Georgian government’s insistence that the decision to resume flights, in April this year, was taken by Russia unilaterally, covert negotiations had been taking place between Tbilisi and Moscow, at Tbilisi’s initiative, to restore flights, amid Russia’s war in Ukraine and international sanctions imposed on Russia.

In the recording, published by Youtube channel Cyber Kmara, Karasin calls Abashidze to ask for “advice” in the “difficult and multifaceted” situation. “Our transport people say that maybe we should discuss the ideas coming from the Georgian side about the resumption of air traffic, the ideas about road transport and so on,” Karasin can be heard saying, adding that in his opinion at this point “it would be a bit premature to raise and discuss these issues.”

“Perhaps I am wrong?” Karasin asks, to which Abashidze replies, “No, no, you are right, absolutely right.”

Karasin says it would be better to wait a little, until the situation becomes “clearer” and calms down. “Otherwise we would bury these good intentions before they could bear fruit,” Karasin adds. “No, no…we are walking on the edge here,” Abashidze agreesh, adding that “we need to wait for the storm to pass.”

Abashidze’s reaction

Zurab Abashidze confirmed to Interpressnews that such a conversation took place between him and Karasin in March 2022, adding that there was nothing “scandalous” in the recording.

“He asked me for my opinion, and I confirmed that it was not convenient to start talking about the restoration of air traffic between the two countries. This is the proof that the principled decision to restore flights with Georgia was made later independently by the Russian side, which is what we have been saying all along. After this conversation, this issue has not been discussed with Grigory Karasin,” Abashidze said.

