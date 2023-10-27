EU Delegation: EU to Monitor Implementation of Amended Broadcasting Law

The EU Delegation to Georgia confirmed to the local online media outlet Netgazeti on October 26 that consultations with the Georgian government had taken place prior to the adoption of the controversial amendments to the Broadcasting Law. The EU delegation further commented: “Usually, the EU Directives do not dictate the exact manner in which they must be followed, instead, the EU member states have a level of freedom in deciding how to transpose directives into national laws.”

The EU Delegation also noted in its statement: “Regulation of protection of minors and hate speech are essential elements of the audiovisual media services directive (AVMSD) which Georgia needs to align with.”

The Delegation acknowledged that it was aware of the concerns of many authoritative actors who questioned the independence of the Georgian regulator (Communications Commission) and said that during the consultations with the Georgian side, the European Commission had always emphasised the need for further work on the effective independence of the regulator.

The Delegation comment also addressed the “obscenity” element of the new legislation, saying “it is not part of the Directive” and “there is no need to regulate it under the Directive.”

In its statement the EU Delegation pledged to continue to closely monitor the Law on Broadcasting and to be ready to provide assistance to Georgia.

On October 19, the Georgian Parliament adopted controversial amendments to the Broadcasting Law that transfer more powers to the Georgian National Communications Commission and expand the scope of the National Commission’s authority to intervene in the content of broadcasters’ programs, and thus, according to the watchdogs and media representatives, increase the threat of control and censorship on media organizations in Georgia.

