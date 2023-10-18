Parliament Debates Impeachment of the President

A plenary session of parliament is discussing the impeachment of President Salome Zurabishvili. A quorum of 87 registered MPs is present. 100 votes are needed to impeach the president.

The Parliament failed to reach the necessary votes needed to impeach the President. In the vote, 90 MPs registered to vote, with 86 in favor and 1 against.

Opposition parties – “United National Movement”, “For Georgia”, “Strategy Aghmashenebeli” do not attend the meetings, they and other opposition parties – “Citizens”, “Euro-optimists”, “Lelo” and “For Georgia” declared that they will not participate in the vote.

Irakli Kobakhidze, the Chair of the ruling Georgian Dream party, opened the session by stating that Zurabishvili had violated the constitution, making her ineligible to serve as Georgia’s president. He warned that if the impeachment attempt failed, Zurabishvili would become “President of the United National Movement” for the next year, while still holding the formal title of President of Georgia.

Kobakhidze noted that the United National Movement had previously referred to Salome Zurabishvili as an agent, a resident, and a spy. He pointed out the unchangeable nature of such labels, stressing that once someone is called a spy, an agent, or a resident, he or she will always carry that label. However, according to him, the same UNM now heralds Salome Zurabishvili as the pro-European leader in Georgian politics.

GD Chair criticized the dissenting judges of the Constitutional Court, stating that they had failed to address what he called a “simple case” and describing their reasoning and record as “absurd”.

Irakli Kobakhidze addressed President Zurabishvili: “You called “little men” the people who ensured your presidency… We did everything for you to become a President, we respected the legacy of your ancestors…”

In her speech, Salome Zurabishvili addressed the MPs of “Georgian Dream” with a question, how will they look into the eyes of their children and grandchildren when they exchange their personal well-being for the future of Europe?

President Salome Zurabishvili stated that the Constitutional Court’s decision on October 16 will be remembered as the consolidation of one-party rule over the judicial system. She added: “You are not impeaching me, you are impeaching yourself, the country, its European future, and your every vote is a vote against this future of ours.”

She then went on to say: “How do you explain to the people that you voted for the impeachment of a pro-European president and at the same time did not support the resolution of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, which recognized the occupying regime as a dictatorship?”

“I know that no matter what the result of the vote will be, you will declare it a victory and announce it through a shared message box, but what are you going to do with the fact that people no longer believe in you?” Zurabishvili stated.

“You treat the occupying country and its leaders with great reverence; moreover, you openly deserve praise from the occupiers, and you are not even embarrassed by it; you are not even embarrassed when the shouts of the occupying country and your shouts in my speech coincide”- Zurabishvili stated.

Salome Zurabishvili appealed to the European partners and emphasized the importance of their continued support despite the ongoing impeachment proceedings. She stressed the need to prevent Russia from increasing its influence in the region.

The President said her sole objective is for Georgia to achieve candidate status by the end of the year. She emphasized the enduring commitment of the Georgian people to their European choice and stressed that no one should doubt their dedication to this path or believe that anyone could lead them in the direction of Russia or away from their alternative future.

GD Chair Irakli Kobakhidze and several other Georgian Dream MPs left the Parliament hall during the President’s speech. After the speech, the President declined to answer the questions asked by the MPs.

After Salome Zurabishvili’s address, in which she criticized the ruling party, members of the Presidential Administration present on the balcony applauded. In response, the Speaker of the Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, addressed them and said: “I am addressing the representatives of the Presidential Administration who are stationed in the balcony – you are here to observe, not to participate, including clapping and other expressions. Please respect the Parliament of Georgia. … I urge you to exercise restraint. Observe the process, you are not a participant in this process”.

