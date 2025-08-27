Russia readies to quit the Convention on the Prevention of Torture

The Russian government has submitted to President Vladimir Putin a draft denunciation of the European Convention for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, as well as its additional protocols, according to TASS. Russia acceded to the document in 1996, but after leaving the Council of Europe in 2022, participation in control mechanisms became impossible, the agency notes. The authorities explain that they are gradually denouncing agreements that have lost their force after the break in relations with the Council of Europe. At the same time, Moscow claims that it continues to comply with international human rights obligations, relying on national legislation. (TASS)

Intended effect: The article downplays the move as a technical continuation of Russia’s withdrawal from the Council of Europe, yet it flaunts the rejection of European oversight in favor of “sovereign jurisdiction.” The emphasis on continuing the “fight against torture and human rights violations” within the country is intended to counteract possible accusations of growing impunity among law enforcement agencies and to show that Russia is capable of protecting the rights of its citizens on its own.

Strelnikov: Ukraine has held out, Russia will have to start its special military operation all over again

In his article on RIA Novosti, Russian political commentator Kirill Strelnikov ridicules Western media claims that Russia has allegedly exhausted its resources and that the war could “start all over again.” The author points to the Western insistence on the imminent collapse of the Russian economy and state, but says that in reality, the Russian economy is growing, while Europe and Ukraine continue to rely on new aid tranches and military programs. The article notes that Western governments are using the rhetoric of “Russia’s imminent defeat” to maintain public support for the war and delay peace talks, even though some analysts in the West acknowledge Moscow’s advantage. (ria.ru)

Intended effect: The article creates an image of the inconsistency of Western forecasts and ridicules their repetitiveness, contrasting them with Russia’s “resilience.” The emphasis is on the fact that the country’s economy is stronger than its opponents claim, which means that the war is not devastating for Moscow. This should strengthen the Russian audience’s confidence in the official position on Russia’s long-term stability and, at the same time, undermine belief in Western narratives about imminent defeat.

RIA: Armenian court placed Black Panther leader Serob Gasparyan under house arrest

A court in Yerevan has ruled to release Serob Gasparyan, leader of the military-patriotic organization Black Panther, from pre-trial detention and place him under house arrest. Gasparyan had been in custody since September 2024, according to RIA Novosti. Armenian law enforcement agencies accuse him of attempting to seize power, claiming that a group of supporters allegedly underwent training in Russia. However, no concrete evidence was presented, and Gasparyan himself denied the charges. His lawyer emphasized the excessive length of his detention. Last year, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded ironically to Yerevan’s accusations, accompanying them with a joke about the closure of the Comedy Club. (ria.ru)

Intended effect: The news is presented as yet another example of unfounded persecution of patriotic opponents in Armenia and as an attempt by Yerevan to link internal disputes to Russia. The mention of the lack of evidence and the comment by the Russian Foreign Ministry shape the perception of the accusations as absurd, and Gasparyan’s transfer to house arrest as a forced step by the authorities under pressure from circumstances.

Iran accuses Russia of passing intelligence to Israel

Seyed Mohammad Sadr, a member of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council, said that Russia passed on information about the location of Iranian air defense systems to Israel during the 12-day conflict in June, according to the Russian propaganda outlet EADaily. He stressed that this demonstrated the futility of the strategic alliance with Moscow, as Iran did not receive support, for example, in the supply of advanced jets, Su-35s, despite the agreements. Sadr noted that Turkey, although a member of NATO, received S-400 air defense system from Russia, while Iran, which has a strategic pact with Russia, remains without similar assistance. At the same time, he stressed the need for serious relations with Russia, but noted that it is impossible to trust it completely. (EADaily)