National Bank Bleeds Managers

National Bank of Georgia bleeds managers as staff exodus from financial regulator continues.

Eka Berianidze, the head of the Supervisory Policy Department’s Regulatory Policy Development Division, resigned from her position. Berianidze confirmed her resignation to a business news portal bm.ge. Berianidze has been working on several positions at the NBG since 2016. She was involved in the development of the competition regulatory acts in the financial sector.

On October 10, Tamar Kusikashvili, the head of the Legal Department, also left the NGB. “I confirm (the resignation), but will not make any further comments on it,” – Tamar Kusikashvili said.

Earlier, at the end of September, Gvantsa Tskitishvili, the head of the Human Resources Management Department also resigned.

The exodus of personnel from the financial regulator started shortly after the acting NBG President Natia Turnava introduced the changes in the sanctions’ enforcement rules, according to which the “Georgian citizen can not be subjected to international sanctions unless convicted by a Georgian court.” The amended regulation effectively shielded the former Prosecutor General of Georgia, Otar Parskhaladze, sanctioned by the U.S Treasury Department.

Turnava’s controversial decision led to the prompt resignation of three NBG Vice-Presidents, Papuna Lezhava, Archil Mestvirishvili, and Nikoloz Gagua, followed by the NBG head’s adviser Giorgi Bakradze.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)