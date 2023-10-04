 Placeholder canvas
Formula TV Co-Founder’s Assailant Jailed for Six Months

Tbilisi City Court has sentenced Nikoloz Gugeshashvili to six months imprisonment for assaulting Misha Mshvildadze, a co-founder of the critical Formula TV, Mshvildadze’s attorney confirmed to Civil.ge. Gugeshashvili punched Mshvildadze, who was walking in the street of Tbilisi, in the face on June 27 and was apprehended the following day.

In the aftermath of the incident, Mshvildadze said that “state structures may have been involved in the planning and organization of the violence, in particular, one of the attack participants may be an investigator of the State Security Service”.

Formula TV journalists subsequently uncovered video footage of the assault, suggesting the presence of a security official at the scene. The State Security Service confirmed that Giorgi Mumladze, seen in the video of the assault on Mshvildadze, is indeed one of their employees, but denied any connection with the assault.

