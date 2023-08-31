Russia Offers Georgian Citizens Free Higher Education

According to the Russian Interests Section at the Swiss Embassy in Georgia, a campaign to recruit candidates for admission to Russian higher education institutions in the academic year 2024-2025 at the expense of the federal budget of the Russian Federation will begin on September 1.

The program is open to Georgian citizens, stateless persons, and Russian citizens residing in Georgia with appropriate permits who are not registered in Russia as of September 1, 2023.

This follows Russia’s lifting of visa requirements for Georgian citizens, which had been in place since 2006 as a result of the so-called spy row. Russia also restored direct flights to Georgia, which had been cancelled in 2019 following anti-Russian protests in Tbilisi. Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council and a former president, attributed these changes to the current Georgian leadership’s “pragmatic policy” towards Moscow.

Also Read: