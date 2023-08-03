CEC Sets Date for Parliamentary By-Election and Extraordinary Mayoral Race

On August 2, the Central Election Commission (CEC) announced that Georgia’s Parliamentary by-election and the extraordinary mayoral election of Gurjaani will take place on October 1.

According to the CEC, the elections hold particular significance presenting an opportunity to test electronic technologies ahead of the 2024 general elections. As CEC Spokesperson, Natia Ioseliani stated at the meeting with journalists, the experience gained from the successful use of technology in the previous extraordinary elections on April 29 will be taken into account for the upcoming polls.

A total of 133 polling stations will be available for voting, with 103 of which will use electronic equipment for voter verification, voting, and vote counting. The remaining 30 stations will follow conventional procedures but will digitize the ballots to ensure transparency and accessibility. The Election Administration says it is committed to promoting voter awareness of technology and conducting the elections in accordance with international standards.

The need for these by/extraordinary elections arose due to the early departure of Giorgi Khojevanishvili and Zurab Utiashvili from their respective posts of the majoritarian MP representing Gori-Kaspi and Gurjaani Mayor.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)