Opposition Figure Assailant Released on Bail

On July 24, Judge Goga Kupreishvili, during the pre-trial session at the Gori District Court, released Soso Maisuradze, accused of violent assault on Zurab Japaridze, leader of the “Girchi-More Freedom” party, on bail of GEL 2,000.

Maisuradze was charged and previously sentenced to pre-trial detention by the Gori District Court following charges of violence against Japaridze on June 19.

The Court will hear the case on August 4.

The violent incident on June 17 at about 9:00, when Soso Maisuradze physically assaulted Zurab Japaridze by punching him in the face. Japaridze was heading to address a youth summer camp when the incident occurred.

In what appears to be a related event, around 11:00, the camp was attacked by a mob of about 50-60 men. The mob threw stones, red paint, and hurled insults at the camp’s location, causing a disturbance.

