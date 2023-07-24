Georgian Prime Minister Visits Croatia

After the official welcome ceremony, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili met his Croatian counterpart, Andrej Plenković, and discussed the implementation of the European Commission’s 12 recommendations by Georgia.

According to the official release, PM Garibashvili conveyed his anticipation of a positive response on the EU candidacy by the year-end and highlighted the importance of sharing Croatia’s EU accession experience.

Garibashvili thanked Croatia for supporting Georgia’s territorial integrity and Euro-Atlantic integration.

The historical and cultural similarities between the two countries and the importance of opening the Georgian Embassy in Croatia were reportedly emphasized at the meeting.

PM Garibashvili discussed sectoral cooperation in economy, tourism, defense, and justice and welcomed the exchange of business strategies to promote economic cooperation and Croatian investments.

Press briefing

Speaking at the press conference, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Croatia makes the visit significant, especially as the Georgian Embassy in Zagreb is being officially opened, demonstrating the growing bilateral relations and Georgia’s increased engagement in Southeast Europe. He underlined the efforts of the Georgian government to achieve visa liberalization, the Association Agreement with the EU, the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area, and the European Council’s recognition of Georgia’s European perspective, paving the way for European integration.

PM Garibashvili expressed his hope for Europe’s fair and strategic decision on Georgia’s candidacy status by December, recognizing the country’s commitment to fulfilling the obligations to become an EU member state. He urged the international community to keep the issues related to the 2008 ceasefire agreement, de-occupation, and reconciliation in Georgia on the agenda to achieve the lasting peace.

PM Plenković expressed his support for Georgia’s EU and NATO aspirations, emphasizing the similarity of their countries in terms of population. PM Plenković expressed hopes for progress in the institutional field for Georgia to move forward on its path to EU membership.

Regarding Georgia’s ambition to join NATO, Plenković acknowledged the sensitive political and security situation due to Russia’s occupation of Abkhazia and Tskvinvali region/South Ossetia, comparing it to similar situations in Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Transnistria. He noted that the proximity of the administrative border to Tbilisi makes the situation difficult.

Plenković confirmed his intention to improve economic relations with Georgia and welcomed the presence of Croatian companies such as “Konchar,” “Yander Galanski Laboratory” and “Docking Span” on the Georgian market. He expressed his wish to increase economic dynamics and to see more Croatian companies operating in Georgia.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)