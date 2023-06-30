Opposition Leader Confronted, Journalist Assaulted by Ruling Party Activists in Kaspi

The ruling party activists and municipal employees were reported to have confronted opponents verbally and physically today in Kaspi, 63 kilometers west of Tbilisi’s capital.

According to UNM Chairman Levan Khabeishvili, during his meeting with local residents in Kaspi, pro-government state employees mobilized against him and damaged his car.

Journalist Giorgi Akhalkatsi from the opposition-minded Mtavari Arkhi was confronted during the live broadcast in Kaspi. The GD activists verbally and physically assaulted the journalist, accusing him of spreading false information.

The National Movement has urged the Ministry of Internal Affairs to respond promptly to these attacks. The Ministry of Interior said it started an investigation under articles 187 and 126 of the Criminal Code into the violent events in Kaspi today.

