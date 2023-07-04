Parliament Expands Medical Regulatory Agency’s Authority

On July 3, the Parliament approved legislative amendments in the third reading, expanding the mandate of the Regulation Agency for Medical and Pharmaceutical Activities of the Ministry of Health. As explained by the proponents of the bill the changes aim to enhance the Agency’s management capabilities and enable swift response to medical cases, ensuring timely investigations and improved access to quality healthcare.

According to Tamar Gabunia, the First Deputy Minister of Health, the amendments aim to improve patient safety and regulate the quality of medical services. The changes will address patient complaints, ensure licensing compliance, enhance the working environment for medical professionals, and improve clinical outcomes. The amendments grant the regulator authority to conduct surprise inspections, gather real-time information, and make objective decisions regarding deficiencies. They also introduce mechanisms for license suspension, appeals, increased fines, and immediate enforcement to enhance the preventive impact of penalties.

