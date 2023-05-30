Georgian PM’s Controversial Comments on Russia-Ukraine War Spark International Outrage

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili’s comments made at the GLOBSEC Forum about the cause of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine have sparked outrage and condemnation from international political figures. Garibashvili suggested that Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine was caused by Ukraine’s desire to join NATO and by NATO enlargement.

MEP Petras Austrevicius, accused Garibashvili of working in the interests of Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating: “The present Government of Georgia became a mouthpiece of aggressor Russia.” Austrevicius called on the West to reassess its policy towards Georgia.

MEP Miriam M. Lexmann expressed her disappointment with Garibashvili’s comments, saying that the Prime Minister “has, or chooses to have, a very short memory”.

MEP Rasa Juknevičienė, accused Garibashvili’s government of spreading lies stating: “Yet another indication that the current Garibashvili’s government is conforming to Russia’s propaganda”. She expressed hope that Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili would deliver a different message during her address to the European Parliament.

Alicia Kearns Conservative UK MP and Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, criticized Garibashvili’s remarks, stating that defense should not be mistaken for escalation and labeling his statements as shameful Kremlin propaganda.

Michael Roth, the Chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs in the German Bundestag, has raised concerns about the Georgian government’s stance on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Roth called for urgent clarification regarding Georgia’s relationship with the European Union (EU) and NATO.

