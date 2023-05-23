PM Stresses Importance of Building Trust with Abkhaz People

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili congratulated Abkhaz people on the Day of Abkhazia and stressed the importance of building trust between the Abkhaz and Georgian peoples.

“The political team of Georgian Dream has offered a new approach, the policy of reconciliation and trust, to our Abkhazian brothers”, PM Garibashvili wrote, noting that “one of our Government’s main goals until [we accomplish] the restoration of our country’s territorial integrity, is to earn each other’s trust and win back our brothers, our Abkhaz people.”

The Georgian Prime Minister also noted that “we have a common history and culture, and our values and commitments to aspirations for our children’s better future are one.” “And this gives us the hope that the restoration of mutual respect and trust, and friendship, will transform us into a strong, united, developed, and European state,” he said.

“Once again, I join you all in celebrating the Day of Abkhazia. I wish our homeland, Georgia, peace and development,” the Prime Minister wrote.

