US State Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Visits Georgia

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili met with Erika Olson, the United States Deputy Assistant Secretary of State. The meeting took place at the Government Administration and focused on discussing the strategic partnership between the two countries, as well as the need for strengthening cooperation across different areas.

According to the Press Service of the Government Administration, the conversation also covered the security environment in the region and the world, with a “particular emphasis on the Prime Minister’s South Caucasus peaceful neighborhood initiative”.

The meeting also touched upon Georgia’s progress towards European integration.

The meeting was attended by US Deputy Chief of Mission in Georgia Rian Harris, Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili, and Head of the Government Administration Revaz Javelidze.

