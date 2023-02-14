Georgia Sends More than 100 tons of Humanitarian Aid to Turkey

The Government of Georgia has sent more than 100 tons of humanitarian aid to Turkey to help those affected by the devastating earthquake on 6 February.

The Ministry of IDPs, Labour, Health and Social Protection announced on February 14 that humanitarian aid includes first aid items, medicines, medical equipment, baby food, items for emergency personnel, uniforms, warm clothing, tents, generators, sleeping bags, dry food , canned food and other items.

The government had allocated GEL 1 million from the reserve fund for humanitarian aid for Turkey. The Georgian Parliament has also launched a campaign to help Turkey. Ordinary citizens have sent aid to the neighboring country. In addition Georgia is assisting Turkey with the rescue operation.

Thousands of people were killed and tens of thousands injured when an earthquake struck south-eastern Turkey, near the Syrian border, on 6 February. Official Ankara appealed to the international community for help in the rescue effort.

